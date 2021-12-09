Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence declared sub-jail: sources

KARACHI: The residence of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has been declared sub-jail following the approval of the chief minister, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The home department is likely to issue an order today for declaring Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence a sub-jail due to his movements for Sindh Assembly’s session. The decision was taken following the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly will be shifted to his Defence residence from Landhi jail this evening. Durrani had been taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case.

READ: SC BENCH HEARS BAIL PLEA OF AGHA SIRAJ DURRANI

An Islamabad accountability court had granted two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on December 4.

He had been arrested in the premises of the Supreme Court on December 3 after a three-judge bench turned down his plea for pre-arrest bail and instead directed him to surrender before the national graft buster.

Durrani had appeared before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for a month and a half. He had gone into hiding after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked his bail.

