SC bench hears bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has heard the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani after he surrendered before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted the hearing of the bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani’s counsel apprised the top court that his client surrendered before the NAB authorities following court orders.

The accountability court had sent Durrani on the judicial remand, said the lawyer. He added that the estimated amount of Durrani’s inherited property was incorrect.

READ: NAB ARRESTS AGHA SIRAJ DURRANI IN ASSETS CASE

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court will issue a notice to the anti-corruption watchdog.

NAB special prosecutor Sattar Awan informed the SC that a reply was submitted by the bureau.

The SC judge directed to provide a copy of the NAB’s reply to Durrani’s counsel. Later, the apex court extended the interim bail of two co-accused.

The hearing was adjourned till the second week of the January.

READ: AGHA SIRAJ DURRANI’S PRODUCTION ORDER ISSUED TO ATTEND SA MEETING

An Islamabad accountability court had granted two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on December 4.

He had been arrested in the premises of the Supreme Court on December 3 after a three-judge bench turned down his plea for pre-arrest bail and instead directed him to surrender before the national graft buster.

Durrani had appeared before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for a month and a half. He had gone into hiding after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked his bail.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!