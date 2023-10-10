Agha Siraj rejects allegations of patronizing Afghans migrants

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has strongly rejected the allegations of patronizing illegal Afghan migrants, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to newsmen after appearing before an accountability court in assets beyond known sources of income case, Agha Siraj Durrani demanded the deportation of all illegal migrants from Pakistan including Afghan nationals.

Rejecting the claims of ‘patronizing’ Afghan migrants, Agha Siraj challenged to provide evidence against supporting claims being made against him.

He regretted that allegations being leveled against him without any evidence.

Earlier in the day, Agha Siraj appeared before an accountability court along with co-accused in assets beyond means case. However, the hearing was adjourned for a month due to the unavailability of lawyers of the co-accused.

Read more: UN agencies ask Pakistan to protect vulnerable Afghan refugees

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government had set a deadline of November 01 for illegal residents and migrants to leave the country otherwise will be deported.

The caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti formed a task force that will take action against illegal immigrants.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.