Ahad Raza Mir speaks up on rumours regarding him and Sajal Aly

Actor Ahad Raza Mir had said that there is no truth of the pregnancy rumours of his wife Sajal Aly.

Ahad Raza Mir was speaking exclusively with ARY News in London.

“There is no news of me being a father,” he replied to a question during an event.

The actor said that he loves his fans who are very supportive of them, adding that he faces anxiety while attending social events.

Ahad said the reason why he likes acting was that he can put his personal problems aside. He further mentioned that he learns from his failures

Ahad mentioned that he is currently working on a “secret” project in London.

Sajal Aly had tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir back in March of 2020 in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by close members of their families and friend.

The couple’s fans went out of their way to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary doing charity works and activities to make the environment friendly.

Ahad, thanking the fans for their gesture, said that it was the best gift ever.

Previously, Sajal Aly had channelled her drawing skills when she drew a sketch of her loving husband and shared it on Instagram.

“Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty,” Sajal Aly captioned the post.

Sajal Aly was among three Pakistani celebrities to have been featured by a British publication, Eastern Eye, in their 30 Under 30 Global Asian Stars list for 2021.