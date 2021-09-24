Bilal Abbas Khan says he can be mimicry artist with Sajal Aly

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan has said on social media that he is a fan of the mimicry skills of actress Sajal Aly.

The Cheekh star made the statement while answering a question on picture sharing application Instagram.

He asked that what does he like about the actress apart from her acting skills.

He replied that they can easily become mimicry artists and he sees it as her best quality.

Bilal Abbas Khan is all praises for Sajal Aly’s mimicry talent and feels that both are eligible for becoming mimicry artists 😂 #BilalAbbasKhan #SajalAly pic.twitter.com/DL3Eyk8lPk — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 20, 2021

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly were featured by a British publication, Eastern Eye, in their 30 Under 30 Global Asian Stars list for 2021.

Read More: Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas Khan’s chemistry in ‘Dunk’ has fans in awe

The list also included the likes of international stars like Avan Jogia, Charli XCX, and Naomi Scott, as well as Bollywood’s crown princess, Alia Bhatt.

Bilal Abbas Khan is one of the most popular stars in the showbiz industy. He has received praise for his performances in Bay Khudi, Rasm E Duniya, Qurban, Balaa, Cheekh and Dunk.

Read More: Actor Sajal Aly reaches new milestone

He was nominated in the Lux Style Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in Balaa and Cheekh.

Sajal Aly has also given sublime performance in several projects namely Chup Raho, Noor Ul Ain, Meri Ladli, Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Qudrat and Sannata.

She has worked in a telefilm Band Baj Gaya as well.