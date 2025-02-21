Ahmed Ali Akbar confirms his marriage to Maham Batool

A-list film and TV actor Ahmed Ali Akbar confirmed his marriage with model and social media influencer Maham Batool.

With the wedding season in full buzz in Pakistan, Ahmed Ali Akbar has also joined the long list of celebrities who have tied the knot in the first two months of 2025, he finally confirmed with the first official pictures from his wedding.

Akbar turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, with his first official wedding post, confirming his marriage to Maham Batool. However, while sharing the first dump with his wife, the actor urged media houses and social media publications to refrain from re-sharing any pictures or videos from their wedding.

“My Heart My life, My peace My home,” he wrote about his wife, before adding, “Any photographs or videos from our wedding shared online violate our privacy. We do not consent to the publication or posting of any images or footage from our events.”

Thousands of social users liked the joint post by the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for this new phase of life.

Notably, the speculations regarding the ‘Parchi’ actor’s wedding with Batool first began to swirl earlier this month, when she was spotted with him at the baby shower event of fellow actor and his close friend, Mariyam Nafees.

Later, the pictures and videos from their pre-wedding Qawwali night went viral on social media.