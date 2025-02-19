Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s nikah video goes viral!

Newlyweds Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have unveiled the wholesome video of their intimate nikah in Makkah.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After pre-wedding festivities in Karachi, celebrity couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan solemnized their nikah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last week, surrounded by their close family and friends.

Days after the newlyweds finally made the much-anticipated announcement with their first pictures as husband and wife, from Masjid al-Haram, the showbiz stars have now unveiled their intimate nikah video on social media. “Indeed Allah is the best of Planners,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel, which sees their heartfelt moments with each other as well as their families, soon after they said ‘Qubool hai’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

With over a million views on the original joint post, the video is now viral on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over their simplistic nikah moments, while also sharing their warm wishes for the celebrities for the next phase of life.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed confirmed their then-impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she announced in the caption, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

The ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Noor Jahan’ stars had remained best friends for almost a decade before they reportedly exchanged rings last year.

Also Read: Who proposed to Kubra Khan before marriage to Gohar Rasheed?