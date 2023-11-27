Ahmed Ali Butt’s son impresses netizens with his singing – Watch

Actor-host Ahmed Ali Butt’s son Azaan wins over the netizens with his rendition of Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’ in a now-viral video.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza and his parents, Ahmed Ali Butt and his wife Fatima Khan, his son Azaan, 9, mesmerized the audience with his confidence and singing chops.

The young lad took centre stage with complete confidence and sang last year’s most viral song, the ultimate heartbreak number ‘Kahani Suno’ by Baloch starlet Kaifi Khalil, leaving the host in complete awe.

Thousands of social users liked his singing video on social media. Reacting to the clip, an Instagrammer wrote, “So confident,” while another commented, “Very nice. Well sung such a difficult song.”

One of them even praised the manners of the celebrity kid and wrote, “How sweet Masha Allah good manners ❤️”

For the unversed, prominent actor, singer and host Ahmed Ali Butt, grandson of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan and son of renowned singer Zil-e-Huma, married former model Fatima Khan in 2013. Their only son, Azaan was born in the following year.

