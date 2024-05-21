IHC orders recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad by Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the incumbent government to recover missing Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah by Friday, ARY News reported.

Ahmed Farhad was allegedly abducted from his home last week. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had called on the authorities for his immediate release.

On May 15, his wife filed a petition in IHC, requesting that he be found and produced before the court and to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

The hearing, conducted by IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, was attended by Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman, and representatives of Defence Ministry.

AGP Mansoor Usman assured the IHC judge of Farhad’s rescue and recovery. “We will do whatever it takes. We will rescue and recover the missing poet,” the AGP said while addressing the IHC judge.

Justice Kayani, while addressing the Attorney General, said, “You have to ensure that no one is picked up from Islamabad. If anyone is picked up, it will be a failure of the state.”

“If the government is serious about recovering Ahmed Farhad, it should take concrete steps. The court will not interfere in the matter, but it expects the government to fulfill its responsibilities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s lawyer, Iman Mazari, asked the AGP to share the progress on recovery made in the last six days. “If the agencies don’t have him [Farhad] then he can be traced at least,” she argued.

The court has summoned the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Interior to appear before it on the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned until Friday, and the court has directed the Attorney General to ensure the recovery of Ahmad Farhad by Friday.

Monday’s hearing

In the last hearing, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani warned of summoning Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet members, besides seeking a report based on Sector Commander’s statement in the ‘abduction case’ of Ahmed Farhad Shah.

A representative of the Ministry of Defence told the court: “Shah is not under Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) custody.”

At this, Justice Kayani remarked: “Now the matter has gone beyond the jurisdiction of the ISI and the Military Intelligence (MI).” The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the progress in the case, with Justice Kayani remarking, “Someone is lying, but the facts are clear.”

The judge directed the Secretary of Defense to submit a report tomorrow and also summoned him and the Secretary of Interior to appear before it in person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also said that he would also summon Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members in the case later. He questioned whether spy agencies would run the country or the law.

Meanwhile, an additional attorney general apprised the court that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged and the police were carrying out investigations. At this, the judge said lodging an FIR was police’s duty not a favour.