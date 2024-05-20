Ahmed Farhad case: IHC warns of summoning PM, cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Monday warned of summoning Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet members, besides seeking a report based on Sector Commander’s statement in the ‘abduction case’ of Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah.

Ahmed Farhad was allegedly abducted from his home last week. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had called on the authorities for his immediate release.

On May 15, his wife filed a petition in IHC, requesting that he be found and produced before the court and to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

Shah’s wife was represented in court today by Advocates Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha while SSP Zafar, Assistant Attorney General Usman Rasool Ghuman and other officials were also present.

At the outset of today’s hearing, a representative of the Ministry of Defence told the court: “Shah is not under Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) custody.”

At this, Justice Kayani remarked: “Now the matter has gone beyond the jurisdiction of the ISI and the Military Intelligence (MI).” The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the progress in the case, with Justice Kayani remarking, “Someone is lying, but the facts are clear.”

The judge directed the Secretary of Defense to submit a report tomorrow and also summoned him and the Secretary of Interior to appear before it in person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also said that he would also summon Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members in the case later. He questioned whether spy agencies would run the country or the law.

Meanwhile, an additional attorney general apprised the court that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged and the police were carrying out investigations. At this, the judge said lodging an FIR was police’s duty not a favour.

The judge later adjourned the hearing on the recovery case of missing poet Ahmad Farhad till tomorrow.

Earlier in the hearing, Justice Kayani asked: “If Ahmed Farhad is a terrorist?”. “No Sir, he is not a terrorist,” SSP Operations replied. “If he has come from India or involved in kidnapping for ransom,” the bench further asked. “No Sir, that’s not true,” SSP answered.

“What the institutions are doing, all have to bear the brunt of it,” Justice Kayani observed.

The court summoned reply from the secretary defence. “Contact the higher authority and submit reply by 3:00pm,” Justice Kayani said. “I will pass the order in case of no reply by 3:00pm,” he said.

“You must remove the label that you kidnap,” Justice Kayani said. “Entire institution could not be blamed,” Assistant Attorney General said.

“I want the person at any cost, don’t take the situation to the level that makes it hard for the institutions to exist,” the bench remarked.