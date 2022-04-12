Ahmed Mehmood likely to become new Punjab governor

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is likely to become the new Punjab governor, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, Ahmed Mehmood is said to be the hot favourite pick for the Punjab governorship as former information minister and PPP leader, Qamar Zaman Kaira has excused himself from taking the post.

Kaira in his statement has said that he wants to take part in the next elections which cannot be possible for him after being sworn in as governor.

Ahmed Mehmood has remained Punjab governor during the tenure of the PPP government.

Last wee it emerged that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema will likely resign from his post following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence motion.

A spokesman for Governor Punjab has however denied reports of him resigning from the slot and said that he has left for Islamabad to attend a meeting of PTI core committee and final decision would be taken after consultation with party leadership.

