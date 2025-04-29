Ahmed Rafique recalls being harassed on set

Up-and-coming actor Ahmed Rafique exposed the dark side of the showbiz industry as he recalls being a victim of on-set harassment.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, young actor Ahmed Rafique got honest about his ordeal when the host asked whether workplace issues like harassment, taking advantage of someone, power struggles, and groupism prevail in the entertainment industry as well. “All of it definitely happens,” he said. “And then if you give a shut-up call to someone in a position of power, your career is ruined.”

“A lot of people fall into the trap, because on one hand, they see their career, and on the other, they are facing all this,” Rafique added.

Without naming any individual, the ‘Naqaab’ actor continued to confess, “It has happened to me on a massive set. It has been a couple of years since the incident, but it was quite bad.”

Rafique, who recalled being ‘quite young’ at that time, said he was ‘traumatised for a few days’.

“Being a guy, when I experienced this, it was then that I developed a soft corner for the girls, for all that they go through and feel helpless,” he concluded.

Notably, on the work front, Ahmed Rafique is currently winning acclaim for his portrayal of Ahad, in the daily serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Hina Tariq, Humayoun Ashraf, Ali Ansari and Ghana Ali among others. Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial, scriped by Shafia Khan, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

