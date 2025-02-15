Former Pakistan batter criticises Rizwan over tri-series final decision

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has raised questions over captain Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to bat first in the PAK v NZ tri-nation series final.

The tourists beat Pakistan in the final as they chased the 243-run target at the loss of five wickets with 28 balls to spare in Karachi on Friday.

Following the loss, Ahmed Shehzad called Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to bat first a ‘brainless decision.’

“It was a mind-boggling decision [to bat first] because we had seen in the previous match that the pitch in Karachi becomes better for batting at night,” he said during his appearance on a private TV show.

“Spinners find it hard to get a good grip on the ball,” Ahmed Shehzad added.

The former Pakistan batter also took aim at the national side’s bowling and the mistakes in fielding.

“How will you win games if you keep dropping catches while the bowling also looks ineffective?” he said.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 242, with captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha being the top scorers, contributing 46 and 45 runs, respectively.

The tourists chased down the target in 45.2 overs as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham scored 57 and 56 runs, respectively.

The two sides are set to face off in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in the first game on February 19 in Karachi.