Pakistan’s Tri-Series Final Loss: A Champions Trophy Wake-Up Call?

Pakistan’s latest loss to New Zealand in the tri-series final in Karachi is not merely a lost trophy but a flashing red light warning of impending disaster in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. This game was not the only game in this tri-series which revealed a tangled web of weaknesses in the Pakistani team from batting frailties and bowling failures to strategic errors. It is not only me who feels that until these problems are resolved quickly, but the prospects of Pakistan also making a tangible contribution in the Champions Trophy 2025 become gravely doubtful.

The team’s perennial weakness of over-reliance on Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha still haunts the team. Although both players have shown their mettle, their repeated performances cannot be the only pillar of Pakistan’s batting approach. The vulnerability of the middle order was again ruthlessly exposed in the final.

The selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, whose recruitment to add batting punch and all-round depth, were not met, to put it mildly. Ashraf’s failure to pick up pace and make limited contributions with the ball raise important questions about his place in the team. Khushdil Shah’s failure to score smartly or even chip in with the wicket creates further woes in the middle order.

Their collective inability to perform at key moments of the match highlights a systemic problem: a deficiency of depth and fortitude in the batting order. This weakness leaves Pakistan open to collapses under pressure, a situation bound to recur against more formidable opponents in the Champions Trophy.

The bowling performance in the final was equally concerning. Even the much-vaunted pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, failed to consistently trouble the New Zealand batsmen. While their pace was once a weapon, now both of them not only lack the pace but necessary guile and variation to consistently break partnerships and create wicket-taking opportunities.

This highlights a critical gap in Pakistan’s bowling arsenal: the absence of quality spin options. Modern cricket demands variety in bowling attacks, and the inclusion of specialist spinners like Sufiyan Muqeem and Faisal Akram is paramount. These bowlers can provide control in the middle overs, change the pace of the game, and offer a different challenge to batsmen, increasing the likelihood of breakthroughs. Without this spin dimension, Pakistan’s bowling attack becomes predictable and less effective, particularly on slower pitches.

Beyond individual performances, the strategic decisions made by the team management also warrant scrutiny. The utilization of Babar Azam, Pakistan’s most valuable asset, needs a fundamental rethink. His best position, where he has consistently proven his worth, is at number 3. Moving him around the batting order not only disrupts the team’s balance but also prevents him from maximizing his potential. Allowing him to bat at his preferred position would provide much-needed stability and solidity to the top order, setting the stage for the batsmen to follow. This strategic adjustment is crucial for optimizing the team’s batting performance and boosting Babar’s confidence, which is vital for a player of his stature.

The implications of this tri-series loss extend far beyond a single tournament. It serves as a wake-up call for the Pakistan cricket team and its management. The Champions Trophy 205 is a high-stakes tournament, and Pakistan cannot afford to enter it with the same vulnerabilities exposed in the tri-series final.

The over-reliance Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, a fragile opening pair, the lack of quality spin options, and the misutilization of Babar Azam are all critical issues that need to be addressed urgently.

There is little or no time left now for the team management to make the necessary changes, both in terms of personnel and strategy. This includes identifying and nurturing talented opening batsmen, incorporating specialist spinners into the squad, and solidifying Babar Azam’s position at number 3.

Overlooking these core issues will severely reduce Pakistan’s opportunity to make a deep run in the Champions Trophy 2025 and may result in another disappointing showing on the global stage. The moment for self-reflection and decisive action is now.