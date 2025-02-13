Rizwan and Agha Shine, But Can Pakistan Ride Individual Brilliance to Champions Trophy Glory?

Pakistan’s recent six-wicket victory against South Africa, chasing down a formidable 352, appears, on the surface, as a resounding success. Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 122* and Salman Ali Agha’s 134, forming a record-breaking partnership for the fourth wicket, are undoubtedly feats worthy of celebration.

Their combined 256 runs represent a significant portion of the chase, underscoring their crucial role in the win. However, a deeper analysis reveals a more complex narrative, one that highlights the persistent challenges facing Pakistan cricket and casts a shadow over their prospects for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

While the individual brilliance of Rizwan and Agha provided the fireworks, the underlying fragility of the bowling attack remains a significant cause for concern. Despite the win, the fact that South Africa amassed 352/5 speaks volumes about the inability of Pakistan’s premier bowlers to contain the opposition.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, often heralded as the spearhead of the attack, conceded 66 runs in his 10 overs, while Naseem Shah, another key component of the pace attack, leaked 68 runs in his 10 overs. These figures are far from the standards expected from bowlers of their caliber, particularly in a crucial encounter. The combined 134 runs conceded by Shaheen and Naseem constitute over 42% of South Africa’s total runs, showcasing the lack of control and penetration. This performance raises critical questions about their consistency and ability to deliver under pressure, especially against quality batting lineups in high-stakes tournaments.

Beyond the immediate concern of expensive spells, the issue runs deeper. The reliance on individual batting performances to compensate for bowling deficiencies is a precarious strategy. While Rizwan’s similar performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka offered a glimmer of hope, the eventual outcome of the tournament was a stark reminder of the limitations of such an approach. A single batsman, however exceptional, cannot consistently carry the burden of the entire team. The parallels between that instance and this recent match are disquieting.

Further exacerbating these worries is the composition of the current squad. The selection committee’s decision to include Faheem Ashraf, whose recent form has been inconsistent, over more deserving and consistently performing players like Irfan Niazi and Amir Jamal, raises questions about the selection criteria and long-term planning. This decision is all the more baffling considering the glaring need for reliable bowling options. Additionally, the perceived dearth of quality spinners in the national setup, with Abrar Ahmed being the sole recognized wicket-taking option, adds another layer of vulnerability.

As pointed out by several former Pakistani cricketers, the lack of variety and experience in the spin department could prove to be a major handicap in conditions conducive to spin bowling, especially in a tournament like the Champions Trophy 2025.

The victory against South Africa, therefore, should not be mistaken for a sign of overall strength. It is a result built on the foundation of individual excellence, which, while commendable, is not a sustainable path to success in major international tournaments. The real test lies ahead. Pakistan must address the underlying issues in their bowling department, cultivate a more balanced team composition, and develop a coherent strategy that transcends individual brilliance. Until these fundamental issues are rectified, the looming Champions Trophy 2025 carries the very real possibility of a repeat of past disappointments, where fleeting moments of individual brilliance are ultimately overshadowed by collective failings.

