Tanveer Ahmed slams Faheem Ashraf’s selection in CT 2025 squad

Ex-Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has slammed the decision to include allrounder Faheem Ashraf in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Several including legendary pacer Wasim Akram expressed their surprise and dismay after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the return of the allrounder to the squad despite his failures in his previous outings for the national side.

“Faheem Ashraf is in the team. I wish him all the best. [He is] a talented cricketer. But in the last 20 matches, his average bowling is 100 and his average batting is 9,” Akram said at the time.

Now, Tanveer Ahmed echoed his views, saying that the allrounder was included despite his dismal performance in his last 20 ODI games.

“He has just nine wickets in the last 20 innings. He has an average of 10 in his last 34 innings and has come to the Pakistan squad,” the former pacer said during an appearance on a TV show.

His co-host then mentioned that Faheem Ashraf’s performance in List A cricket in 2023-24 played a role in his selection for the Champions Trophy 2025.

As per records, the allrounder scored 454 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44 and took 19 wickets in 14 innings.

However, Tanveer Ahmed was of the view that Faheem Ashraf’s stats in international cricket mattered more than his List A record.

The former pacer asserted that opening batter Imam ul Haq and allrounder Aamer Jamal were sidelined despite better performances in domestic cricket.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on January 31 announced the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-nation series with New Zealand and South Africa and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman made a return to the 15-member Pakistan squad alongside all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf and batter Saud Shakeel.