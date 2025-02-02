“Came out of the blue’: Wasim Akram questions Faheem Ashraf’s selection

Former Pakistan captain and great bowler Wasim Akram reacted to the national squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, expressing concerns over ‘out of the blue’ selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan announced their squad for the tri-nation series and the upcoming tournament on January 31.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ILT20, Wasim Akram did not seem pleased with the selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah while expressing gratitude to see left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman back in the squad.

“I haven’t thought about the team announcement yet. But a couple of things that I have thought about. For instance, Faheem Ashraf is in the team. I wish him all the best. [He is] a talented cricketer. But in the last 20 matches, his average bowling is 100 and his average batting is 9. He came out of the blue and Khushdil also came out of the blue,” the Sultan of Swing said.

Wasim Akram also commented Pakistan’s decision to select only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, for the mega event

“We are taking one spinner, a proper spinner. I think India has ordered 3 to 4 spinners in their squad. There is a reason behind that they have selected this. Anyway, the team has been selected. I wish Pakistan team all the best,” he added.

The former captain was delighted to see Fakhar Zaman in the team and also opined for his opening partner as Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique have been left out due to injury and bad form respectively.

Read More: Wasim Akram backs Babar as opener in Champions Trophy

“And now there will be a problem of opening as well. Fakhar Zaman has been picked, thank God he is back in the squad. [He is] one of the main players in world cricket in white ball. Now with that, you have to play in the middle order. I would like to see [Mohammad] Rizwan as a middle order batter. And maybe tell Babar [Azam] to open. Babar’s technique is great. If Babar plays 50 overs, he will do 100 or 125, and with that the entire team’s batting will go. This is my opinion,” Wasim Akram said.

The Champions Trophy’s ninth season will begin on February 19 when defending champions Pakistan play New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium.