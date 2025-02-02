Wasim Akram backs Babar as opener in Champions Trophy

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has backed star batter Babar Azam to open the inning for Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan announced their squad for the tri-nation series and the upcoming tournament on January 31.

While opening batter Fakhar Zaman made a return to the 15-member Pakistan squad, Saim Ayub was left out due to an ankle injury.

At the time of the announcement, National selector Asad Shafiq said that former captain Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel will open the inning for Pakistan according to conditions.

Now, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also backed the idea of making the star batter open the inning for Pakistan alongside Fakhar Zaman in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I would like to see [Mohammad] Rizwan as a middle-order batter and maybe ask Babar to open the inning. Babar has a brilliant technique. If he plays 50 overs and scores a hundred, the batting will revolve around him,” he said during a media talk.

The Pakistan squad also featured surprising returns of all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, a decision which has been met with much criticism.

Wasim Akram also expressed his surprise over the inclusion of Ashraf, saying, “I wish him all the best, he’s a talented cricketer. But in the past 20 matches, his bowling average is 100, and his batting average is 9. ”

The former captain also called Khushdil Shah’s inclusion a surprising decision.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.