Ahmed Shehzad speaks up on “issues” with Babar Azam

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad unleashed a scathing attack on star batter Babar Azam, claiming his performance has largely come against B, C and D teams.

In an appearance on a podcast, “Excuse me with Ahmad Ali Butt”, Ahmed Shehzad questioned Babar Azam’s performance, leadership qualities, and even his rise to captaincy.

Ahmed Shehzad denied any personal grudge against Babar, saying his critique is purely based on performance and statistics.

Shehzad questioned the decision to appoint Babar as captain of the national team, calling it wrong.

He argued that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team management only saw individual performance and ignored leadership skills when choosing the captain.

“Babar Azam performed only against B, C and D teams and when it comes to playing in four ICC events, he failed”, Shehzad said.

Ahmed Shehzad also strongly slammed what he called social media agents of Babar Azam, saying that the former captain rose to the captaincy with the help of a social media campaign.

“After losing every match, Babar’s PR agents used to run social media campaigns to shift blame onto others”, he said.

Shehzad also accused Babar Azam of favouritism, alleging that eight players captured the national team.

He said that the former captain had included his friends in the team without considering their performance and ignored talented players like Abrar Ahmed, resulting in damage to the country’s cricket.

Shehzad also questioned PCB’s selection policies, asking why three to four players have been made as exceptions and are consistently being selected despite poor performance.

He highlighted the poor ranking of Green Shirts which is lingering between seventh and ninth.