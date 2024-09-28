Ahmed Shehzad has an advice for Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad shared a piece of advice for former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, suggesting the aging wicketkeeper batter “consider his career direction”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against England, which marked the return of fast bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal and left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Sarfaraz, who served as the mentor for the Dolphins in the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup, retained his place in the squad as the backup wicket-keeper alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

However, during the Champions One-Day Cup Eliminator 1 between Lions and Stallions, Jason Gillespie highlighted Sarfaraz’s growing age and the need to give chances to young wicketkeepers.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Shehzad, speaking on his YouTube channel, reacted to Jason Gillespie’s remarks about Sarfaraz Ahmed and highlighted the wicketkeeper batter’s services to the national cricket team before suggesting that he should consider his career direction.

“Jason Gillespie, the red-ball coach, said about Sarfaraz Ahmed that ‘Sarfaraz is not getting younger anymore; we need to keep finding youngsters.’ He also mentioned that there can’t be too many changes in the Pakistan team because they have only lost one series so far, and potential players can’t just be ruled out after a single series,” he said.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has made significant contributions to Pakistan cricket, notably winning the 2017 Champions Trophy as captain. Despite criticisms of his leadership and decision-making, he has consistently played well. After a tough period when he was dropped due to declining performances, Babar Azam supported him and kept him connected with the team. However, Sarfaraz must now consider his career direction, especially as he’s not getting younger. Jason Gillespie raises a crucial point, but is there a capable replacement for him in the pipeline?