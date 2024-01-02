Ahmed Shehzad’s selection criteria explained by PCB official

Pakistan’s High-Performance Coach Yasir Arafat revealed the roadmap for batter Ahmed Shehzad’s selection in the national team.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmed Shehzad was among several players to join Pakistan’s training camp for the upcoming five-match T20I series against host New Zealand at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Shehzad (@ahmedshehzad19)

His inclusion comes on the back of his impressive performances in the National T20 Cup 2023. The right-handed batter scored 344 runs from nine matches at an average of 43 and strike rate of 133.33.

Yasir Arafat, in a press conference in Lahore, said the management is doing its best to try new options as the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 draws closer. He said Ahmed Shehzad can secure his spot in the national side if his performance is up to the mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Shehzad (@ahmedshehzad19)

The former all-rounder added players have to improve their fitness to avoid getting injured during matches and tournaments.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz had hinted that Pakistan could open with different batters in the future.

For the unversed, Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.

Related – Playing for Pakistan is an addiction: Ahmed Shehzad