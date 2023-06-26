Ahsan Iqbal calls for collective efforts to increase exports

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan has more than a thousand kilometres long coastline which can play a vital role in the country’s economy and development.

Addressing of ceremony of the Maritime Security Agency in Karachi on Monday, he said Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works has come a long way in acquiring new technology and going towards self-reliance in shipbuilding, Radio Pakistan reported.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized on all enterprises belonging to various sectors to work hard to increase exports of the country.

Yesterday, Ahsan Iqbal said that the general elections will be held in October or November. Speaking to the PML-N leader urged people to cast votes to the PML-N in the next elections.

“A conspiracy was hatched to disqualify Nawaz Sharif in the year 2017,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan, all characters of the conspiracy being exposed one by one,” he said. “Presently we have to depend on the IMF,” commenting on the economic situation of the country.

He said no single political party have the solution for the country’s problems. “We will form a coalition government, even if we will win the mandate in the election by 2/3 majority,” he added.