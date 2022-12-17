Ahsan Iqbal challenges Imran Khan

NAROWAL: Planning Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has challenged former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to contest election from Narowal constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal, the federal minister challenged Imran Khan to contest election from Narowal constituency.

“The PTI chief once called Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ‘the biggest dacoit of Punjab’, but now supports him as Punjab Chief Minister (CM),” Ahsan Iqbal noted.

He also accused Imran Khan of ‘stealing’ Toshakhana gifts worth billions of rupees. “Your [Imran] actions have exposed your honesty,” he said.

The federal minister also challenged the former premier for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. “When assemblies will be dissolved, there will be a caretaker government, not yours [Khan],” he noted.

Ahsan Iqbal further alleged that the then PTI government only lodged fake cases against the then opposition or stole valuable gifts from Toshakhana in its tenure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Saturday), wherein party chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

