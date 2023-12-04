Ahsan Iqbal claims people to bring PML-N to power again

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former federal minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday claimed masses will ‘elect’ PML-N in the general elections of 2024.

“Masses think the return of PML-N in power is inevitable to steer the country out of crises,” Ahsan Iqbal said during an exclusive interview with ARY News.

Iqbal said PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has completed record development projects in Pakistan to put the country on the path of prosperity.

The former minister claimed the masses would vote in favour of PML-N in the general elections of 2024.

Responding to the criticism of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Iqbal said he remained foreign minister in the PDM government and was onboard every decision taken during the tenure.

Read more: ‘Mummy daddy can’t run ministry’, Hanif Abbasi taunts Bilawal

Iqbal said political leaders do criticize, but one should present the case for election.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi said that Bilawal Zardari’s performance as foreign minister was not satisfactory during the PDM govt tenure.

In an interview with ARY News, the former SAPM criticized the PPP, saying that he won’t see any alliance with the Bilawal-led PPP after general elections in 2024.

“Mummy daddy person cannot run foreign ministry,” he said while taunting Bilawal Bhutto.