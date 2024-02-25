Ahsan Iqbal criticises PTI founder over letter to IMF

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday castigated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan for writing a letter to International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding an audit of the general elections.

Addressing a ceremony here, the former planning minister dubbed the PTI founder’s move as “enmity with the country’, saying that another attempt was made to obstruct loan programme by writing a letter to the IMF.

On Friday, PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he had penned a letter to the global lender, urging the global lender to give the poll results a thorough once-over before cutting any new cheques for Islamabad.

Speaking to journalists at the Adiala Jail, Imran Khan raised alarms about the potential consequences of obtaining a loan under the current circumstances.

“If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?” he questioned, expressing concerns that such a loan could lead to increase in poverty.

Read More: IMF says ready to work with Pakistan’s new govt

The PTI has faced a strong backlash over the letter’s timing as the country is embroiled in a severe economic crisis, and the upcoming government is already eying a new IMF programme.

Speaking of the recently held elections, Ahsan Iqbal said that the three provinces of the country denounced the politics of PTI in the polls. “The PML-N had bagged a majority in Punjab. However, we got to form the coalition government in the centre,” he added.

He expressed optimism that Punjab will witness a revolution following the appointment of PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz as the next chief minister. “The PTI elected lawmakers should play a positive role in the National Assembly.”

Admitting the economic crunch faced by the country, Iqbal said, “It is up to everyone to steer the country out of the crisis.”

 

