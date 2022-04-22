Ahsan Iqbal invites predecessor Asad Umar for farewell dinner

ISLAMABAD: Establishing a new tradition in politics, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday invited his predecessor Asad Umar for a farewell dinner, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to former planning minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal invited the latter for a farewell dinner and meeting to discuss development projects initiated by his former counterpart and their continuation in the public interest.

“On assuming charge of ministry of planning and development, I [Ahsan Iqabl] would like to invite Asad Umar for a farewell meeting/dinner on a date and time of latter’s convenience,” the letter read.

وزیر منصوبہ بندی وترقی احسن اقبال کا اسدعمر کو خط

احسن اقبال نے اسد عمر کو الوداعی اجلاس میں شرکت کی دعوت دیدی

الوداعی اجلاس میں شرکت کے لئے دن اور وقت کا تعین کریں ، بریف کریں کہ کون سے عوامی مفاد کے منصوبے آپ نے شروع کیے جو جاری رہنے چاہئیں، احسن اقبال pic.twitter.com/jy06lc2sND — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 22, 2022

Ahsan Iqbal, who has previously served as planning minister, was sworn into Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet on April 19 and was given the charge of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Earlier on Thursday, Ahsan Iqbal met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which they held a detailed discussion over K-IV, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway projects.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that the development work on the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was stopped in the last four years.

