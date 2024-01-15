Ahsan Iqbal responds to Daniyal Aziz’s allegations

ZAFARWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has responded to estranged party leader Daniyal Aziz’s allegations, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering, Ahsan Iqbal said that Daniyal Aziz has leveled allegation against him to make Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) happy as the estranged PML-N leader has done nothing for the people of his constituency when he was elected.’

Lashing out at his party colleague, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Pakistan’s economy was destroyed by the former prime minister Imran Khan but “Daniyal has blamed me and the 16-month PML-N government for the inflation” he added.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal stated that Daniyal Aziz was member of the cabinet in former president Pervaiz Musharaf’s tenure for eight years but his time is up now.

Earlier, Daniyal Aziz decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate after PML-N announced list of election candidates.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Speaking in ARY News programme “11th Hour”, Daniyal Aziz said that inflation is a big threat to the nation and he and his wife will contest election as an independent candidate to fight against the increased prices.

Daniyal Aziz later said in a press conference that he would send a legal notice to senior leader Ahsan Iqbal for leveling what he called ‘baseless’ allegations.

The estranged party leader said that he does not own any transport business nor he had worked in the sector in the past.

“Ahsan Iqbal also accused me of asking for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket,” he added while asking Ahsan Iqbal to prove his ‘baseless’ claims.