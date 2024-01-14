Daniyal Aziz to send legal notice to Ahsan Iqbal over ‘false allegations’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Daniyal Aziz said that he would send a legal notice to senior leader Ahsan Iqbal for levelling what he called ‘baseless’ allegations.

Addressing a presser, Daniyal Aziz said that he does not own any transport business nor he had worked in the sector in the past.

“Ahsan Iqbal also accused me of asking for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket,” he added while asking Ahsan Iqbal to prove his ‘baseless’ claims.

The PML-N estranged leader said that he does not own transport business but everyone knows who is engaged in the LPG business. “When Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned, it was me who had arranged Maryam Nawaz’s public gathering in my constituency,” he added.

Daniya Aziz also claimed that various parties approached him for joining them but he refused. He added that none of the PML-N ticket holders from Narowal participated in the public gathering.

The estranged PML-N leader added that Ahsan Iqbal forced the leadership to issue a notice against him.

Earlier, Daniyal Aziz decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate as PML-N announced list of election candidates.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Speaking in ARY News programme “11th Hour”, Daniyal Aziz said that inflation is a big threat to the nation and he and his wife will contest election as an independent candidate to fight against the increased prices.