Daniyal Aziz decides to go solo as PML-N announces candidates 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Former federal minister Daniyal Aziz decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate as PML-N announced list of election candidates, ARY News reported.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Speaking in ARY News programme “11th Hour”, Daniyal Aziz said that inflation is a big threat to the nation and he and his wife will contest election as an independent candidate to fight against the increased prices.

Lashing out at his own party, the PML-N leader claimed that he were not awarded tickets from NA-75 after his criticism of increased prices and inflation in PDM government.

Daniyal Aziz’s reaction came after the PML-N announced the list of election candidates from several divisions of Punjab for National and Provincial assemblies.

Rawalpindi division

The PML-N candidates who were awarded party tickets to contest election 2024 from Rawalpindi division include Malik Abrar from NA-55, Hanif Abbasi from NA-56, Daniyal Chaudhary from NA-57, Tahir Iqbal NA-58 and Sardar Ghulam Abbas from NA-59.

PMLN has announced their candidates from Rawalpindi Division (Attock, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Tala-gang, and Jhelum Districts). pic.twitter.com/meUxG4f0TJ — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 10, 2024

Faisalabad division

The National Assembly candidates from Faisalabad division include Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz from NA-98, Qasim Farooq from NA-99, Rana Sanaullah NA-100 and Irfan Mannan NA-101.

PMLN ticket holders from FAISALABAD Division (Chiniot, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang Districts). pic.twitter.com/ti0Njr10pg — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 10, 2024

Gujranwala division

The list of candidates for election 2024 from Gujranwala division include Ali Zahid from NA-72, Noushin Iftikhar NA-73, Rana Shamim NA-74, Chaudhry Anwar Ulhaq NA-75, Ehsan Iqbal NA-76.

PMLN ticket holders from Gujranwala Division. (Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, and Gujranwala Districts). pic.twitter.com/BMcL2O8l3w — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 10, 2024

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

Taking to X, the PML-N said the party approved the award of party tickets to Balochistan candidates after conclusion of the interviews by the Central Parliamentary Board for the General Election 2024.

According to the list, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jugzai had been issued the party ticket from NA-251, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Nasir had been awarded the party ticket from NA-252.

Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor had been nominated from NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. The PML-N had awarded the party ticket to former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from NA-257.