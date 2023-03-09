PML-N seeks candidates list ahead of Punjab elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sought applications from the candidates ahead of the issuance of party tickets for the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to start receiving applications from candidates for the Punjab elections. He also instructed the parliamentary board to finalise the list of candidates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Shehbaz Sharif said that the final date for the acceptance of nomination papers is March 12 and all candidates should submit their nominations in their respective constituencies.

The PML-N candidates have been ordered to finalise the strategy of their election campaigns.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab.

“Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also unveiled the schedule for by-polls on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

As per the ECP’s schedule, the polling in six NA constituencies will be held on April 30. The constituencies included NA-31 Peshawar, NA-5 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and NA-239 Korangi Karachi.

The commission will receive nominations from March 12 to 14, whereas, the returning officers (ROs) will listen to objections on the nomination papers from March 22 to 27.

The final list of the candidates will be issued on April 5 and election symbols will be allotted on April 6.

