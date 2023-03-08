ECP issues schedule for by-polls on six NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule for by-polls on six National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the ECP’s schedule, the polling in six NA constituencies will be held on April 30. The constituencies included NA-31 Peshawar, NA-5 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and NA-239 Korangi Karachi.

The commission will receive nominations from March 12 to 14, whereas, the returning officers (ROs) will listen to objections on the nomination papers from March 22 to 27.

READ: ECP SEEKS FUNDS, SECURITY FOR UPCOMING ELECTIONS

The final list of the candidates will be issued on April 5 and election symbols will be allotted on April 6.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Comments