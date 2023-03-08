ECP seeks funds, security for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought funds and security arrangements for the upcoming elections and summoned a meeting with interior and finance ministries, ARY News reported on

The ECP summoned a meeting with the interior and finance ministries’ officials tomorrow. The ECP spokesperson said that the secretaries of both ministries will give briefings to the commission on Thursday (tomorrow).

The spokesperson added that the finance minister will be asked to disburse funds for the organisation of the elections, whereas, the interior ministry will be asked to finalise security arrangements.

Moreover, the commission also summoned the representatives of the defence ministry and military operations directorate on March 10 to get a briefing on arrangements and security of Punjab elections.

The ECP summoned the Punjab caretaker chief minister (CM), chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Punjab on March 13.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

