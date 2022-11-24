Ahsan Iqbal rules out possibility of ‘immediate elections’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has once again ruled out possibility of immediate elections in country, citing the flood situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Immediate elections are not possible due to the flood situation across the country,” the planning minister said while talking to journalists in Quetta.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that it was not possible to hold immediate elections in the country as it would take almost six months for the water to recede from the flood-affected areas. “Moreover, the new census will also be held by March next year,” he added.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, Ahsan Iqbal said people of Pakistan want a long march in economic development and not political.

The federal minister said that implementing the demand for immediate election was not possible administratively.

Earlier on November 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated the demand for free and fair elections in the country and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for judicial intervention in the Wazirabad gun attack, Arshad Sharif’s assassination and Azam Swati’s case.

He said that four long marches were conducted then opposition parties during the PTI government and no hurdles were created for the protests.

Imran Khan said that they are only demanding early elections. He added that he had already predicted the failures of the current rulers as the country witnessed a downfall in all sectors.

The PTI chief said that the country could not be pulled out of the crisis until free and fair elections are held. “An absconder in London is opposing the elections due to fear of being defeated.”

“Election is the only solution to all problems of the country. Political stability will also bring economic stability to the country.”

The former premier said that the whole nation is looking towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to seek justice. He demanded the CJP to give justice to the victims of the Wazirabad gun attack, slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI Senator Azam Swati. He requested the CJP to listen to the voice of the nation.

