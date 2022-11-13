PTI long march: Imran Khan reiterates demand for free, fair elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has reiterated the demand for free and fair elections in the country and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for judicial intervention in the Wazirabad gun attack, Arshad Sharif’s assassination and Azam Swati’s case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing PTI marchers in Faisalabad, Kharian and Nowshera via video link today, Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Turkiye and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

He said that the nation is in shock after Pakistan lost the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022. “I have always advised the team to focus on doing maximum efforts instead of victory or defeat. The national cricket team made maximum efforts in the T20 WC final.”

Khan said, “Unfortunately, [Pacer] Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured. Pakistan is among the top cricket teams in the world and it has the world’s best fast bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi is undoubtedly the finest pacer.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN ATTACK CASE: PTI TO FILE PETITION IN SC TOMORROW

He ruled out the speculations about the slow pace of Haqeeqi Azadi March.

He said that four long marches were conducted then opposition parties during the PTI government and no hurdles were created for the protests.

Imran Khan said that they are only demanding early elections. He added that he had already predicted the failures of the current rulers as the country witnessed a downfall in all sectors.

The PTI chief said that the country could not be pulled out of the crisis until free and fair elections are held. “An absconder in London is opposing the elections due to fear of being defeated.”

He alleged that the Sharif family laundered money in the foreign country. Khan claimed that Shehbaz Sharif lost the Daily Mail defamation case in the UK court after the British publication exposed his corruption and faced a penalty of Rs15 million.

READ: IMRAN KHAN REITERATES ARMY CHIEF SHOULD BE APPOINTED ON MERIT

He criticised that the current rulers have never taken decisions on merit. The former premier added that the rulers have always fled abroad when they face difficulties in the country.

Khan said that he is not fleeing abroad nor he is afraid of being named in the exit control list (ECL) as he has no plans to leave the country.

The PTI chief said that the long march aims to awaken the nation and the whole nation will join the PTI marchers in Rawalpindi soon.

He said that he had never paid a foreign visit until it benefited Pakistan. Khan said that he had been invited to visit the United Kingdom (UK) twice but he did not pay any visit to the UK. Khan questioned the current rulers about the benefits of their foreign visits to the nation.

Imran Khan said that he raised his voice against Islamophobia in the United Nations (UN) and wanted an independent foreign policy. He added that he will never accept slavery at any cost.

“Election is the only solution to all problems of the country. Political stability will also bring economic stability to the country.”

The former premier said that the whole nation is looking towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to seek justice. He demanded the CJP to give justice to the victims of the Wazirabad gun attack, slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI Senator Azam Swati. He requested the CJP to listen to the voice of the nation.

Comments