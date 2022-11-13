Imran Khan attack case: PTI to file petition in SC tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the gun attack on the party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry said that a petition will be filed in the SC Peshawar Registry on Monday (tomorrow) for the registration of an FIR against the gun attack on Imran Khan.

He said that all provincial and national lawmakers of PTI will submit the petition in the top court. He criticised that the FIR was not registered as yet after spending a week.

READ: ‘FREE AND FAIR’ ELECTIONS ONLY SOLUTION TO POLITICAL CRISIS: IMRAN KHAN

Fawad added that the political party will seek the SC’s attention on the non-registration of the FIR after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan during the PTI’s long march in which one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.

The PTI leader claimed that the police rejected to lodge an FIR after being pressurised by the government.

PTI’s provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai said in a statement that a petition will be filed in the SC to seek the attention of the chief justice on the gun attack on Imran Khan, senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination and inhumane conduct with the PTI Senator Azam Swati.

READ: LHC REFUSES TO RESTRAIN PTI’S LONG MARCH



Shaukat Yousafzai said that the plea will be submitted to the SC Peshawar Registry at 10:00 pm tomorrow. He added that all PTI lawmakers were directed to reach the apex court’s Peshawar Registry.

Yousafzai said that the chief justice will be appealed to take notice on the incidents. He added all lawmakers will sign the petition for holding a high-level probe.

Comments