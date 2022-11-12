LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he has been raising since the past six months is to announce an early date for free and fair general elections in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The only way forward from here is to hold early fair [and] free elections,” said PTI chairman in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

According to details, CM Mahmood met PTI Chairman Imran Khan here in Lahore and inquired about health.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and long march arrangements in KP. CM Mahmood also informed Imran Khan about long march security.

On the occasion, the former PM directed the KP chief minister to mobilise party workers for the party’s ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

PTI resumes long march from Lala Musa

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March resumed from Punjab’s Lala Musa on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab govt spokesperson said that apart from this, a march will also be held in Jhang under the leadership of Asad Umar.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan has said that party chairman Imran Khan will address his supporters via video link in Lala Musa today.

Yesterday, the PTI long march crossed Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it was resumed from Wazirabad.’Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan

