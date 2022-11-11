PTI long march: Imran Khan to address supporters in Gujrat today

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march to Islamabad from Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh today (Friday) with the former federal minister leading the marchers.

PTI on Thursday resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan has said that party chairman Imran Khan will address his supporters via video link in Gujrat today.

“A large number of people are eager to welcome Imran,” he tweeted.

عمران خان آج گجرات میں #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ کے شرکاء سے بذریعہ ویڈیو لنک خطاب کریں گے – عوام کی ایک بہت بڑی تعداد اپنے کپتان کے استقبال کے لیے بے تاب ہے – ملک کے تمام تر مسائل کا حل جمہور کو فیصلے کا اختیار دینے میں ہے #الیکشن_کراو_ملک_بچاو — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 11, 2022

Asad Umer will lead the caravan from Toba Tek Singh. It will pass Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot and other cities before reaching Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan urges workers to end road blockades

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers and supporters to end ‘road blockades’ as the long march towards Islamabad has resumed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.”

As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 10, 2022

‘ASSASSINATION PLOT PREPARED IN SEPTEMBER’

On Thursday, Imran Khan addressed the PTI workers after the party’s long march resumed its journey to Islamabad from Wazirabad today. The PTI long march was deferred for a few days after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan in which more than a dozen of leaders and workers got injured.

READ: IMRAN KHAN’S SECURITY BEEFED UP AMID THREAT ALERT

PTI chairman has said that the alleged plot to assassinate him was prepared in September. Khan said it was not an accident but an assassination plot prepared in September.

“I had told about the assassination plot in my Rahim Yar Khan rally on September 24. The PML-N’s assassins had also murdered people in Model Town.” He added that rivals tried to assassinate him by using the religious card.

Comments