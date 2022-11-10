Imran Khan’s security beefed up amid threat alert

LAHORE: The Punjab government has beefed up the security of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman park Lahore amid a threat alert, ARY News reported.

As per details, the special branch of Punjab police has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of another possible assasination attempt.

Additional special branch and male and female police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park Lahore.

Any unidentified person or vehicle is not strictly prohibited to go inside Khan’s residence.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently at his residence in Zaman park Lahore along with his sons Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

Moreover, only those party leaders will be allowed entry to Imran Khan’s residence who are named on the list provided to the police.

Earlier, the PTI Chief said that he would address the participants of the Haqeeqi Azadi march at 4 pm. “This march is the most important movement since the creation of Pakistan and everyone should participate in it,” PTI Chief said.

Imran Khan, who got injured during the party’s long march in Wazirabad, would not be participating in the protest movement beginning from Wazirabad.

The PTI chairman said that he would lead the rally from Rawalpindi. The PTI march would reach Islamabad in 10-14 days, the PTI Chief had said in an earlier message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

