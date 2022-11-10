PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to resume from Wazirabad today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march today (Thursday) from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

In the video message released by the party chief yesterday, Imran Khan urged the nation to join the party’s march as it resumes Thursday at 4:30pm.

کل وزیرآباد سے حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا دوبارہ آغاز ہو گا چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا خصوصی ویڈیو پیغام- #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/uEImGTfqn6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

The PTI Chief said that he would address the participants of the Haqeeqi Azadi march at 4 pm. “This march is the most important movement since the creation of Pakistan and everyone should participate in it,” PTI Chief said.

Imran Khan, who got injured during party’s long march in Wazirabad, would not be participating in the protest movement beginning from Wazirabad.

The PTI chairman said that he would lead the rally from Rawalpindi. The PTI march would reach Islamabad in 10-14 days, the PTI Chief had said in an earlier message.

