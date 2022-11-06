Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and shifted to his residence in Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former premier was discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where he was being treated after surviving an assassination attempt during party’s long march in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan was examined by a four-member medical team before leaving for his residence in Zaman Park. “There were four fragments of bullet in Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital stated He underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments which continued for one and a half hours. “A splinter of the bullet was not removed from his left leg,” it added.

The medical board declared all the medical reports of the former prime minister ‘normal and satisfactory’. Following this, the hospital management prepared his discharge slip and allowed the PTI chief to go home today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday. He said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march. Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former premier condemned the alleged objectionable video leak of party Senator Azam Swati and went on to say that the video is not fake and should be investigated.

Azam Swati will observe the sit-in outside the Supreme Court for the delivery of justice, he added.

The PTI chief also demanded the judicial commission should also investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and US cipher that according to Imran Khan was the base of toppling PTI-led federal government.

