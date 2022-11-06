Imran Khan announces to resume long march from Tuesday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Imran Khan said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march.

Imran Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former prime minister also welcomed PM Shehbaz’s decision of the judicial commission to probe an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad during a public rally.

The FIR of the attack is not being registered for the last three days despite the PTI-PML-Q-led Punjab government, he added.

“First, video surfaces that I’m committing blasphemy, it should be probed in the investigations. The video is then highlighted by a journalist affiliated with a political party. Who is releasing confessional videos of the alleged suspect, he questioned. Imran Khan condemned the alleged objectionable video leak of party Senator Azam Swati and went on to say that the video is not fake and should be investigated. Azam Swati will observe the sit-in outside the Supreme Court for the delivery of justice, he added. The PTI chief also demanded the judicial commission should also investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and US cipher that according to Imran Khan was the base of toppling PTI-led federal government.

