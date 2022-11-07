PTI long march to resume from Wednesday, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced that the party’s long march would resume from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former premier made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of media bodies – Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Federal Union of Journalists (FUJ) – at his residence at Zaman Park.

The PTI chief noted that no compromise can be reached with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The party’s long march will achieve the target under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the party would back off only after getting the date for general elections.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said that long march would be led by PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Wazirabad and later party’s Secretary-General Asad Umar would lead the protest from Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has also confirmed that the long march to Islamabad would resume from Wednesday at 2pm, instead of Tuesday.

وزیر آباد سے لانگ مارچ اب کل کی بجائے پرسوں سے 2 بجے دوپہر سے شروع ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 7, 2022

During the meeting with media bodies, the former premier said that the personnel of the armed forces standing guard on the borders were like his “children”. Khan said that going against the institution was not an option for the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The attack was being called an assassination attempt.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

