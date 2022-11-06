Sindh police, FC summoned again ahead of PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have once again summoned Sindh police and Frontier Crops (FC) after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to resume its party’s long march from Tuesday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Islamabad police have postponed its plan to relax the security arrangements after Imran Khan announced to resume PTI long March from the same point in Wazirabad where his container came under attack.

In a statement, the capital force said Sindh and FC personnel are being called back to Islamabad to ensure extra security. The law enforcement agency also apologised for the ‘possible difficulties’ faced by the public in the next two weeks.

“The people may face security hurdles in wake of the situation,” the statement read. However, it added, all roads of federal capital are open for traffic till now.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday. He said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march. Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former premier condemned the alleged objectionable video leak of party Senator Azam Swati and went on to say that the video is not fake and should be investigated.

Azam Swati will observe the sit-in outside the Supreme Court for the delivery of justice, he added.

The PTI chief also demanded the judicial commission should also investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and US cipher that according to Imran Khan was the base of toppling PTI-led federal government.

