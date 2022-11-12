Imran Khan assassination attempt: PTI announces to move SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) on Imran Khan’s assassination attempt, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party will file a petition in the supreme court to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif, the Cypher case, senator Azam Swati’s video leak and assassination attempt of Imran Khan.

The PTI stalwart also thanked the people of Gujarat for the warm welcome of the “Haqeeqi Azadi march” and the way people came out in numbers.

The former foreign minister maintained that despite Imran Khan’s physical absence in the long march our narrative is getting more popular day by day.

Addressing the press conference the PTI vice chairman said that Pakistan is going in the wrong direction general elections are the only solution to the country’s worst economic situation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he has been raising for the past six months is to announce an early date for free and fair general elections in the country.

“The only way forward from here is to hold early fair [and] free elections,” said PTI chairman in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

According to details, CM Mahmood met PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore and inquired about health.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and long march arrangements in KP. CM Mahmood also informed Imran Khan about long march security.

On the occasion, the former PM directed the KP chief minister to mobilise party workers for the party’s ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

