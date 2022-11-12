Imran Khan reiterates army chief should be appointed on merit

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he does not want to appoint Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reiterating that the army chief should be appointed on merit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a televised address to long march protestors in Lala Musa, the former premier noted that allegations were levelled against him for making the appointment of army chief controversial.

Imran Khan also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs for holding a meeting in London to make the important decision about the army chief’s appointment.

“The important decisions of the country were taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years,” he said, adding that he does not want a NAB chief, a judge or an army chief of his choice as he wants “the best people on the basis of merit”.

Speaking on the defamation suit filed by PM Shehbaz against a British daily, he said the prime minister was mistaken in that he could call a judge and direct them to issue orders as per his will.

“It will be the biggest challenge for Shehbaz Sharif now that he will have to explain the allegations that he has levelled against the newspaper in the court,” the PTI chief said.

He reiterated that a nation that is “not truly free and which remains enslaved, has no value or future”. “An enslaved nation only attains true freedom through justice,” said the PTI chief.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said on Twitter that speculations were being made that the decision of the COAS appointment was taken in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting in London. He confirmed that consultations were held on the COAS appointment, however, the decision was not taken yet.

Asif said that the decision for the COAS appointment will be taken after consultation under the constitutional process.

