Ahsan Iqbal says ‘general elections to be held on time’

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections in the country will be held on time.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced jails even in tough situations, but never raised hue and cry.

Ahsan Iqbal said no patriotic person can support negative propaganda being promoted by the PTI overseas social media against the country’s defence institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said attacks on the country’s institutions cannot be termed political protest.

Ahsan Iqbal said if any political worker would play a role within the parameters of politics and democracy, then he would be considered as part of democracy.

To a question, he said Pakistan has met all conditions of the International Monetary Fund and soon matters would be finalised which would definitely end uncertainty in the market.

Earlier in the month, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had stopped the development work on CPEC projects after coming into power in 2018.

While addressing a public gathering in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Imran Khan had destroyed the development projects after coming into power in 2018 and the PTI government was the main cause of the five years of delay in the completion of the projects.

“Imran Khan had stopped the development work on CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] projects which would be going to create employment for millions of people. China had started Belt and Road project from the construction of a road network.”

“Instead of creating employment, Imran Khan increased unemployment, imposed restrictions on the media and sent his political opponents to jails. The former premier had only promoted the culture of abuses during his tenure and looted Rs60 billion money belonging to the Pakistani nation.”

He challenged the PTI chief to prove his innocence in the Rs60 billion corruption case. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had faced trials of false cases imposed by the Imran Khan government and got clean chits from the courts.