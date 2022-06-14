Ahsan Iqbal urges nation to lessen tea consumption

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has urged people to lessen their tea consumption for some time because Pakistan is an importer of tea, ARY News reported.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal talked to journalists after appearing in a hearing of the Narowal sports complex case against him. PTI government tried for four years, but they could not prove anything against me, Ahsan Iqbal said.

Ahsan Iqbal added that PTI sabotaged an excellent sports project over personal vendettas. They did not release any development budget in April May and June, he added.

He added that we took the government for the betterment of the nation. The PTI leaders are confessing to their crimes when they say that we have burdened ourselves with their mistakes, he added.

Moreover, the federal minister for planning and development urged the people of Pakistan to lessen their tea consumption until we become self-sufficient in tea production.

The PML-N leader said that the government needs the support of the people and traders to rescue the country. Markets should be closed at 8 pm, he added.

Ihsan Iqbal added that Imran Khan should refrain from misleading the people, his real fear is the foreign funding case.

