Islamabad police: Special teams constituted to nab POs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police department has constituted special teams for arresting proclaimed offenders (POs) to curb criminal activities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Akbar Nasir held a meeting with the officers of the industrial area and Sadar Zone. The Islamabad police chief assigned tasks to the officers for cracking down on criminal elements.

He issued directives to constitute special teams for arresting the proclaimed offenders (POs). Akbar Nasir said that contingents of Eagle Squad will be increased and centralised for improving the patrolling.

The IG Islamabad added that the number of investigation officers will be increased in the police stations.

“Inspection of all police stations will be conducted on a weekly basis and Rescue 15 response time will be minimised. The police officials will receive the complaints immediately after receiving it via 15 helpline.”

Fuel quota decreased

Yesterday, the fuel quota of Islamabad police had been decreased following the decisions taken by the federal government.

The Islamabad Police inspector general Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had released SOPs regarding the decrease in the fuel quota of the police officers.

According to the SOPs, the police officers of the DIG ranks can use 250 litre per month, while AIG, and SSP rank officers would be entitled to use 200 litre of fuel monthly.

Furthermore, ASP and DSP rank officers can avail 175 litres of fuel monthly, while cops riding motorcycles can avail 65 litres of fuel monthly.

The SOPs had been released by the IG Islamabad police said that the approval of fuel and oil would be given by the respective DIG headquarters.

