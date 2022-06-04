Punjab cancels fuel quota of govt officers: Ata Tarar

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet has decided that all ministers will buy fuel themselves for their cars, quoting Punjab government spokesperson ARY News reported on Saturday.

Provincial government’s spokesperson Attaullah Tarar said that all ministers will spend from their pockets for petrol of their cars. “The government has cancelled fuel quota of government officials,” he further said.

Talking to media, he said that more programmes of targeted subsidy will be introduced for people’s relief, ” the people’s money will only be spent on people,” he asserted.

“The government has decided not to buy any new vehicle, neither money will be spent for renovation in all government offices ,” provincial spokesperson said while elaborating austerity measures of the government.

Tarar said that the wheat flour has been made cheaper and asked bread-makers to slash price of bread.

“We have achieved procurement target of five million tons of wheat and taken steps to curb smuggling of flour, while price control magistrates have also been made functional in the province,” he further said.

“It is not the first time, PM Shehbaz Sharif had also taken such revolutionary steps in the past,” he added.

He said the government of Punjab will announce a relief package for its people soon.

