Govt reverses hike in flour prices at Utility Stores following criticism

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation has withdrawn a Rs 180 hike on a 20kg flour bag at the stores following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal government Friday hiked flour prices at the Utility Stores with a 10-kilogram bag witnessing an increase by Rs90.

According to a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation, Rs 9 per kilogram has been raised on flour, resulting in a hike of Rs90 on a 10 kilograms bag and Rs180 on a 20-Kg bag.

The 20-Kg bag that was previously being sold at Rs800 will now cost Rs980 while 10-kg bag will cost Rs490, contrary to Rs400 previously.

The authorities have now reversed the increase after the incumbent government was criticized for the hike despite claiming otherwise.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a unique announcement by saying that he will reduce the flour price even if he has to sell clothes.

While addressing a public gathering of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla district, PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to reduce flour prices in the province.

The prime minister announced that he knew well how to reduce flour prices in the province. He directed the provincial government to make the reduction at its own expense.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz recently also announced that the price of a 10kg flour bag would be reduced by Rs160 to Rs490.

